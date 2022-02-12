iHeartRadio

North Bay police, OPP catch suspected impaired driver, stolen vehicle

A driver is in custody facing numerous charges in North Bay Saturday evening.

Officers with the North Bay Police Service responded to a suspected impaired driver in the Lakeshore Drive area.

With the assistance from Ontario Provincial Police, officers managed to stop the vehicle.

Police confirm that the vehicle was stolen from Ottawa.

No other details have been released.

