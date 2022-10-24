North Bay police prepare for launch of search and rescue drones in 2023

The North Bay Police Service completed training recently as it prepares to begin using five search-and-rescue drones early next year.

In a news release Monday, police said they have purchased four DJI Mini 3 Pro drones and one DJI M30T large drone "to augment its law enforcement and search and rescue capabilities."

"Drones like these are actively utilized by law enforcement agencies across Ontario and Canada," police said.

The course was provided by Volatus Aerospace, who trained six officers and one member of the North Bay Police Service’s Forensics team.

The drones have a maximum flight time of 27 to 41 minutes, depending on weather conditions. The smaller DJI Mini 3 Pro drones can reach a maximum height of 122 metres above ground level, while the larger DJI M30T drone can reach a maximum height of 5,000 metres.

"The height of a drone flight is limited in practice, because the City of North Bay is within controlled air space due to its proximity to CFB North Bay and the Jack Garland Airport," police said.

The North Bay Police Service’s emergency response team can use the smaller DJI Mini 3 Pro drones, which can fly indoors, to enhance officer safety and increase the range of visual observations.

The drones also make it easier to gather evidence, providing the police forensics team with greater vantage points for crime scene photos or accident scene reconstruction.

"The larger DJI M30T drone is equipped with a thermal camera and can fly in certain unfavourable conditions, which will assist in the search for missing persons or suspects in difficult terrain," police said.

There are strict limitations on when the drones can be used, the release said. For example, they can be used to peek inside homes unless police have a search warrant first.

“The completion of this drone training course by our officers and member of our forensics team puts us one step closer to rolling out the use of aerial drones,” Chief Scott Tod said in the release.

“Use of aerial drones is a major step that will improve our service delivery, keep our community and officers safer, help us in the location of missing persons, and allow us to offer more specialized services. I am very glad we have taken this important step towards a full rollout of drones in early 2023.”