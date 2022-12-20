North Bay police provide update on homicide that took place Saturday morning

The North Bay Police Service are still investigating the homicide that took place in the city's downtown early Saturday morning.

Police told CTV News at a news briefing Tuesday morning the public should expect to see increased police presence in the area over the next couple of days, as they will be asking neighbours and nearby businesses for video surveillance.

"Based on what we know of the case so far, I believe that there is no threat to public safety," said Insp. Scott McFarlane.

"We have upwards of a dozen officers assigned to this case ... Whether it's canvassing, going door-to-door, that kind of thing. I can tell you in overtime alone we are well over 300 hours alone in overtime for just this case."

The homicide victim has been identified as Tristan Ayers, 33, from North Bay.