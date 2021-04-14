North Bay police receive multiple reports of women being followed

The North Bay Police Service is sounding the alarm after they received multiple reports of unknown men following women during the evening and early morning hours.

In a news release Wednesday, police said they are aware of three instances that each occurred in a similar fashion.

"In each case, a woman is walking alone either at night or in the early morning," police said. "She observes an unknown man approaching her from the direction she is headed. When she is close to the man, he changes direction and begins following her."

The incidents were described as taking place at or near:

- Trout Lake Road and Fischer Street at around 5 a.m.

- Percy Street and Cassells Street at around 6:30 p.m.

- High Street at night.

In two of these incidents, descriptions of the men are as follows:

- One man was about 50 years of age, unknown height, wearing a blue jacket;

- The second man was of unknown age, about 5-foot-10, wearing a blue face mask, all black clothing, and a black hoodie with a large white image on the back of the hoodie.

Nothing violent has happened

"This individual was also observed speaking with another unknown man described as an older male, unknown age, unknown height, wearing all denim," police said.

"In none of the incidents reported were the women victims of physical, verbal, or sexual assault. Police do not believe there is an imminent threat to public safety."

However, police are urging the public to be aware of their surroundings, particularly at night and in the early morning. If you believe you are in danger, call 911.

"North Bay police are investigating these reports and will be using the information to target crime prevention patrols," the release said.

Anyone with information that may help police with the investigation is asked to call the North Bay Police Service’s Non-Emergency line at 705-472-1234.

For those who wish to remain anonymous, contact Near North Crime Stoppers, by calling 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or by submitting a tip online at www.nearnorthcrimestoppers.com.