North Bay police release new images of tire slashing suspect

North Bay police are asking the public for help identifying a suspect believed to be involved in a series of vehicle vandalism.

New and clearer images of the suspect taken from security camera footage were released by police on Wednesday morning.

On Dec. 19, officers responded to several reports of tires being damaged at residences on Nancy Drive, Ursula Street and Justin Street.

"The incidents are believed to have taken place between 5 a.m. and 7 a.m. on Sunday," police said in a news release.

"Anyone who may be able to identify the suspect or may have additional details about these incidents, including dash camera or security camera footage of the areas around the time of the occurrences, is asked to contact the North Bay Police Service at 705-497-5555 and ask to speak with Const. Mastrangelo or anonymously via Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477)."