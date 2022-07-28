North Bay police release photo of vehicle related to armed home invasion

As part of its investigation into an armed home invasion this week, police in North Bay have released a photo of a vehicle they say may be connected to the crime.

In a news release Thursday, police said the home invasion took place around 5:15-5:30 p.m. on July 26 in the 800 block of High Street. Three men took part and a weapon was used.

"Investigators are now releasing a photo of what they believe is a vehicle that may be connected with the home invasion," police said.

"The vehicle resembles a 2009 to 2012 Toyota Rav 4."

Investigators are seeking any information or witnesses to this incident and are asking anyone who may have been in the area of High Street and McLeod Street at the time to check for any potential dash cam or security footage.

"The three suspects stole items from the home and fled," police said in their initial news release this week.

"One of the two occupants that were home suffered minor injuries. Police believe this to be a targeted act."

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 705-497-5555, ext. 446. To remain anonymous, contact Near North Crime Stoppers, by calling 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or by submitting a tip online.