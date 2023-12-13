North Bay police release photos of suspects in 'tacks in tires' scam

After a woman's purse was stolen Sunday by a man in a distraction scheme involving thumbtacks in the parking lot of the North Bay mall, police are releasing photos of two suspects.

It happened at the North Gate Shopping Centre on Fisher Street on Dec. 10 she told police.

After doing some shopping the woman was in her vehicle when she was approached by a man knocking on her window.

He asked her to roll it down and then he told her there were thumbtacks in and around her tires and that she should remove them.

"While she was doing this, the would-be Good Samaritan reached through her open window and stole her purse," police said in a news release.

"Later in the day, the victim noticed that her purse was missing, and discovered that over $4,000 in unauthorized purchases and cash withdrawals had been made shortly after the incident."

Police obtained security video footage of two suspects using the stolen credit cards at a local business and released their photos to the public in hopes of identifying them.

"The public and police services in other jurisdictions should also be aware of these individuals, as they may be traveling throughout the province doing similar scams," police said.

None of the allegations has been proven in court.