North Bay police release scene on Premier Road following a large police presence over the weekend

UPDATE:

The North Bay Police Service released the scene on Premier Road early Monday morning after almost 48 hours our police activity in the area.

"Police have cleared the scene on Premier Road," said Sgt. Paul Brewer in an email to CTV News at 2 a.m. Monday morning.

Officers told CTV News on Sunday that more details would be released soon.

PREVIOUSLY:

"The North Bay Police Service is currently involved in an investigation on Premier Road in North Bay," police said in a news release, just after 1:30 p.m. Saturday.

"Police are still on scene and should be throughout the day," said Const. Darcy Wall, in an email to CTV News early Sunday morning.

Speaking with CTV News Sunday afternoon, officials with North Bay police said they received a service call about 3:30 a.m. Saturday and police have been on scene ever since.

Police said the investigation is ongoing – police have not released any details about the nature of the investigation – however forensic vehicles have been at the location for more than 24 hours now and the area is still covered in yellow caution tape as of 4 p.m. Sunday. Police could be seen entering and exiting a single story home over the last two days.

“The road itself is not closed and still open for traffic,” said Sgt. Paul Brewer in an email to CTV News.

“There is no known threat to public safety,” reads the news release.

Police confirmed with CTV News they were still at the scene as of about 7:15 p.m. Sunday.

A police officer at the scene said the service should have more information for the public on Monday.

While no details have been released, police are asking anyone with information to call North Bay police at 705-472-1234 or contact Crime Stoppers.

More on this developing story as details become available.

– With files from CTV News Northern Ontario video journalist Jaime McKee