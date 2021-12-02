North Bay police say a suspect driving stolen vehicle was impaired, rammed police cruiser

A 32-year-old suspect is in custody in North Bay following reports that a vehicle had been stolen from a parking lot on Fisher Street on Nov. 26.

"Members of the North Bay Police Service observed the stolen vehicle travelling at a high rate of speed before the accused stopped in a parking lot of a business on Lakeshore Drive," police said in a news release Thursday.

"When a member of the North Bay Police Service attempted to stop the accused at this location, the accused struck the officer’s vehicle with the stolen vehicle, fled the scene while driving erratically, and struck another vehicle on the road."

Police pursued the stolen vehicle until it landed in a ditch on Highway 654. The suspect was placed under arrest and is now charged with eight offences, including car theft, dangerous driving, impaired driving, driving while suspended and failing to comply with release orders.

"The accused and victims in this incident are not known to one another," police said.

The suspect is currently in custody awaiting a bail hearing at the North Bay Courthouse.