North Bay police say drug trafficking suspect had loaded handgun

A North Bay man is facing weapons and drug charges after police arrested a suspect Wednesday evening near McPhail Street.

Police arrested the suspect around 11:15 p.m. and a search uncovered about $4,300 in illegal drugs including cocaine, fentanyl and Percocet.

Also seized were the loaded handgun, and edged weapon, cash and "drug trafficking equipment," police said.

The 22-year-old suspect is charged with three counts of trafficking, two counts of carrying a concealed weapon several other weapons-related charges.

The accused was held in custody pending a bail hearing at the North Bay Courthouse.