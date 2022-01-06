North Bay Police say investigation on Airport Road has ended, several people arrested

The North Bay Police Service said Thursday evening several people are in custody following an investigation in the 700-block of Airport Road.

"Please be advised that the North Bay Police Service and the Ontario Provincial Police have reopened Airport Road to the public," police said. "Several individuals are in police custody."

The North Bay Police Service said it would like to thank the public for their understanding and cooperation.

Police haven't disclosed the nature of the operation, but said "additional details will be released in the coming days."

Original story:

The North Bay Police Service said Thursday evening they are conducting an active investigation in the 700-block of Airport Road.

North Bay and Ontario Provincial Police are taking part, police said in a news release.

"There will be an increased police presence in the area for the time being," the release said.

"Airport Road will be closed to traffic during the investigation. Members of the public are asked to avoid the area. Those travelling along Airport Road are asked to use Golf Club Road as a detour."

There is no threat to public safety, police said, without providing details of the nature of their investigation.

"The North Bay Police Service is also requesting that members of the public refrain from posting live photos or videos of our officers while they are on scene," police said.

"Posting live photos and videos of our officers can significantly increase the risk faced by them during evolving incidents and can compromise the integrity of ongoing investigations."

Additional details will be released when police are "able to provide them," police said.

"We would like to thank the public in advance for their understanding and cooperation in this matter."