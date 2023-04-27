North Bay police say investigation underway on Lakeshore Drive

North Bay police say there is a "heavy" presence of officers working on an active investigation on Lakeshore Drive near Riverbend Road.

The information was posted to social media at 6:41 a.m. Thursday saying updates will follow, but no other details have been provided.

When CTVNewsNorthernOntario.ca video journalist Jaime McKee drove through the area, she was only able to see the forensics investigation services van parked near the garage of a home.

CTV News has reached out to North Bay Police Service and is awaiting a response.

Police posted on social media just past 8:30 a.m. that the investigation continues and there is is no threat to public safety.

Police continue investigation on Lakeshore Drive near Riverbend Road. There is no threat to public safety, media release to follow at a later time. Thank you. PB #5555

We will continue to follow the developing story and provide updates as they become available.

Located in the area are the Steve Omischl Sports Complex and Sunset Park Public School.

Heavy police presence on Lakeshore Drive near Riverbend Road for active investigation. Updates to follow. #5555