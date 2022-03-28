North Bay police say minor injuries in three-car crash

North Bay police officers were called to the scene of a three-vehicle crash Monday morning.

It happened around 11:35 a.m. at the intersection of Algonquin Avenue and Front Street.

There were only minor injuries as a result of the collision and they were treated at the scene, police spokesperson David Woolley told CTV News in an email.

Tow trucks were called in to clear the vehicles.

"As the investigation into the incident is ongoing, no charges have been laid at this time," Woolley said.