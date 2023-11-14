North Bay police say suspect pointed handgun at victim, caught with $150K in drugs

A 42-year-old man has been charged with drug and other offences after police in North Bay received a report Monday of someone pointing a handgun at a victim.

Police responded around 3 p.m. to the report on Lakeshore Drive.

Police “conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle in which the accused was travelling,” North Bay police said in a news release Tuesday.

“At that time, the accused was placed under arrest.”

Police obtained a search warrant for the suspect’s residence and found a cache of illegal drugs, including 321 grams of suspected fentanyl; 256 grams of suspected crystal methamphetamine and 47 grams of suspected cocaine.

Other items seized include a 9mm handgun, brass knuckles and a butterfly knife.

“The estimated street value of the drugs seized is approximately $152,600,” police said.

“The victim and accused are known to one another.”

The accused in the case has been charged with trafficking, firearms offences, forcible confinement, uttering threats and possession of property obtained by crime.

The accused is being held pending a bail hearing at the North Bay Courthouse.