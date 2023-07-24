North Bay police say suspect threw litter out of stolen vehicle, had open liquor and no licence

A suspect from northwestern Ontario is facing several charges following an incident in North Bay on July 20.

Ontario Provincial Police said they stopped a driver around 2 a.m. on Pinewood Park Drive.

“The vehicle stopped but the driver attempted to flee from police on foot,” police said in a news release Monday.

“The driver was eventually safely stopped and arrested.”

The 29-year-old from Fort Frances is charged with theft of a motor vehicle, obstructing police, driving with an open container of liquor, driving without a licence, littering the highway and not having proper rear lights on the vehicle.

The accused was held in custody and is scheduled to attend before the Ontario Court of Justice in North Bay on July 24.