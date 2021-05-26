North Bay police say two people face weapons, drug charges

The North Bay Police Service has arrested and charged a man, 39, and a woman, 34, from North Bay with a number of drug trafficking and weapons offences.

Working with the Ontario Provincial Police, officers from North Bay arrested the pair at a residence in the 550-block of King Street. Police obtained search warrants for the residence.

The search uncovered drugs believed to be fentanyl, crystal methamphetamine, cocaine and about 30 methamphetamine tablets. The estimated street value of the drugs is about $10,600.

Police also seized one long gun and accompanying ammunition.

The woman is charged with violating probation, violating a release order, trafficking and several firearms-related offences. The man is charged with violating probation, violating a release order, trafficking, and several weapons offences.

The accused are both in custody pending a bail hearing at the North Bay Courthouse.

"This investigation was conducted as part of Project Drifter," police said. "Project Drifter is a joint forces operation between the North Bay Police Service’s Street Crime Unit and the OPP Organized Crime Enforcement Bureau. The continued partnership identifies, investigates, and takes enforcement action against individuals believed to be involved in the illegal distribution of controlled substances in the Nipissing District."

Anyone with information that can help police identify people or locations involved in illicit drug activity can call the North Bay Police Service’s non-emergency line at 705-472-1234 to speak with an officer.

For those who wish to remain anonymous, contact Near North Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or by submitting a tip online at www.nearnorthcrimestoppers.com.