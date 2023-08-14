North Bay police search for driver involved in hit-and-run with cyclist

Ontario Provincial Police in North Bay are looking for help identifying a driver involved in a hit-and-run with a cyclist on Highway 63 on Sunday.

A person riding a bicycle was hit by a vehicle near Lennox Road in the Redbridge area, OPP said on social media at 12:25 p.m. Sunday.

The injured 50-year-old cyclist was found just after 8 a.m., OPP spokesperson Nathalie Muirhead told CTV News in an email.

"They were transported to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries."

The driver of the vehicle failed to remain at the scene.

District of Nipissing Paramedic Services attended the victim at the scene and transported them to hospital.

"The exact details of what occurred are unknown at this time and the OPP is requesting assistance from the public," said police in a news release Monday.

No description of the vehicle has been provided.

Any with information related to the incident is asked to contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stopper anonymously.