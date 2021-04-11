North Bay police search for suspect in two 'violent incidents'

The North Bay police service is appealing to the public to help locate Cameron Lawrence Robert Trodd, 26, from North Bay. Police say he is believed to be violent, armed, and should be considered dangerous.

Within an eight hour period on Saturday, April 10th 2021, Trodd is alleged to have been involved in a robbery involving a firearm at a house in the Percy Street area as well as a home invasion at an apartment building in the 300 block of Main Street East.

He is described as 5’10”weighing approx. 163 lbs with a thin build, brown eyes, and short black hair. He is clean shaven with a scar on his right hand.

Trodd is wanted on the following charges:

Robbery using firearm

Possession of a firearm while prohibited

Break and enter

Assault with a weapon

Assault causing bodily harm

Disobey Court Order (4 counts)

Police are urging members of the public not to approach if located but to call 9-1-1.

Investigators are also looking to identify four other suspects involved in the home invasion. Two of the suspects fled in a dark coloured Ford F150 with a metal back rack attached to the rear window. The unidentified suspects should also be considered dangerous according to police.

Anyone with information is asked to contact North Bay Police or Crime Stoppers.