North Bay police search for two suspects in Cedar Heights Road home invasion

North Bay police are investigating what they say was an early morning home invasion on Cedar Heights Road East near Highway 11 on April 27.

Police say they responded to multiple reports of two men with guns entering the residence at approx. 6:30 a.m.

In an April 29 media release, police said the two suspects fled the location in a small black car following an altercation with the occupants. Officers recovered a gun at the scene and no serious injuries were reported. Investigators believe this to be a random act and say there is no immediate threat to the public.



Police describe the first suspects as male, 6’0”, 170lbs, medium build, wearing a dark green hoodie.

The second suspect is described as male, shorter and more slender than the first suspect and wearing dark, baggy clothing.

Police are requesting that anyone who may have security camera video, including dash cam video in the areas of Highway 11 and Cedar Heights Road at the time of the alleged incident to contact police.

Anyone with information is asked to contact North Bay Police at 705-472-1234 to speak with an officer. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers at 705-222-TIPS (8477) or online.