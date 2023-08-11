North Bay police searching for assault suspect

North Bay police are looking for a woman who is accused of a recent assault.

The alleged incident happened around 8:30 p.m. Aug. 10 outside a business in the 2000-block of Cassells Street in North Bay, North Bay Police Service said in a news release Friday.

"The suspect assaulted the victim using an edged weapon,” said police.

“The victim sustained serious, non-life-threatening injuries as a result of the incident and was transported to hospital."

She is described as having white skin, brown hair, approximately 5’2” and a slim build. She was last seen wearing a dark green coat and carrying a black or dark blue duffel bag.

“At this time, police do not believe there is a threat to public safety,” said police.

Police said they believe that the victim and accused were known to one another.

"Anyone with information about this incident, including security camera or dash cam footage from the area of Cassells Street between Drew Street, Shaw Street, and Highway 11, around the time of the incident, is asked to contact the North Bay Police Service at 705-497-5555 and ask to speak with Detective Constable Malden," police said.

Individuals with information about the incident who wish to remain anonymous can contact Crime Stoppers.