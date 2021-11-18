North Bay police seize $61.5K in crystal meth, area's largest meth seizure ever

The North Bay Police Service made its largest crystal meth seizure ever on Wednesday, charging a 23-year-old man with drug trafficking in the process.

Armed with a search warrant, police raided a residence on Harris Drive in an attempt to locate the man on an outstanding arrest warrant.

"Detectives observed the accused exiting the rear of the residence, at which point the accused was arrested on the strength of the outstanding warrant," police said in a news release Thursday.

A search of the residence uncovered 615 grams of suspected crystal methamphetamine with a street value of about $61,540, as well as $1,505 in cash.

"This is the largest seizure of methamphetamine ever conducted by the North Bay Police Service," the release said.

The suspect is now charged with two counts of trafficking and two counts of possession of property obtained by crime.

He is being held pending a bail hearing at the North Bay Courthouse.