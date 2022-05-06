North Bay police seize $85K in drugs, arrest three from southern Ont.
Three people from southern Ontario were arrested and $85,000 in narcotics was seized along with a gun at a North Bay apartment building, police say.
Officers were at a Rose Avenue apartment complex around 1 p.m. Thursday on an unrelated matter when they had a "brief interaction" with the three accused, North Bay Police Service said in a news release Friday.
As a result of a police search, C$1,260 in cash, 215 grams of suspected fentanyl, 123 grams of suspected crystal meth, and one grams of suspected cocaine was seized along with a handgun and ammunition.
Two 19-year-olds, a man from Barrie and a woman from Brampton, and a 20-year-old man from Markham are facing between 10 and 13 charges each involving drug trafficking and weapons offences.
All three of the accused were held in custody pending a bail hearing.
None of the allegations has been proven in court.
