North Bay police seize $85K in drugs, arrest three from southern Ont.

Three people from southern Ontario were arrested and $85,000 in narcotics was seized along with a gun at a North Bay apartment building, police say.

Officers were at a Rose Avenue apartment complex around 1 p.m. Thursday on an unrelated matter when they had a "brief interaction" with the three accused, North Bay Police Service said in a news release Friday.

As a result of a police search, C$1,260 in cash, 215 grams of suspected fentanyl, 123 grams of suspected crystal meth, and one grams of suspected cocaine was seized along with a handgun and ammunition.

Two 19-year-olds, a man from Barrie and a woman from Brampton, and a 20-year-old man from Markham are facing between 10 and 13 charges each involving drug trafficking and weapons offences.

All three of the accused were held in custody pending a bail hearing.

None of the allegations has been proven in court.