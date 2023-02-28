North Bay police seize more than $200K in illegal narcotics, charge two

North Bay police have charged two people in their 20s in connection with a huge drug bust that resulted in the seizure of $200,000 in fentanyl and methamphetamine.

The street crime unit and emergency response team raided a home on Kehoe Street on Monday as part of a drug investigation supported by the provincial guns and gangs taskforce, North Bay police said in a news release Tuesday.

A 22-year-old male from Toronto and a 27-year-old local female were at the home and taken into custody.

They are both facing a charge of possessing proceeds of property obtained by crime and two counts of drug trafficking, police said.

The man is also charged with four counts of failing to comply with a release order.

Approximately 664 grams of suspected fentanyl, 73 grams of suspected methamphetamine, cash and drug trafficking equipment were seized as a result of the raid.

The female accused was released and is scheduled to appear in court April 11 while the male was held in custody pending a bail hearing.

None of the allegations has been proven in court.

Just last month, the guns and gangs unit seized more than three kilos of cocaine in three Thunder Bay raids.