North Bay police seize more than $348K in illicit drugs

A 38-year-old North Bay man is facing several drug-related charges after police seized more than $384,000 in illegal drugs during a combined operation Thursday.

North Bay Police, as part of an investigation into suspected drug trafficking, arrested the man at a residence on Bloem Street around 5:20 p.m.

"Subsequently, members of the North Bay Police Service and the OPP executed a search warrant on the residence," police said in a news release Friday.

Items seized during the operation include:

- 901 grams of suspected Fentanyl

- 211 grams of suspected cocaine

- 74 grams of suspected crystal methamphetamine

- Brass knuckles

- Approximately $3,790 in cash

- Suspected drug trafficking materials

- A GMC SUV

The suspect in the case faces several charges, including trafficking, possession of property obtained by crimes, weapons possession and failing to comply with an undertaking.

"This investigation is the result of the ongoing partnership between the North Bay Police Service and the OPP which ensures that those responsible for the trafficking of illicit substances are brought to justice," police said.

The accused is being held pending a bail hearing at the North Bay Courthouse.