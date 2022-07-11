North Bay Police Service hires seven officers
Seven new constables were sworn in to the North Bay Police Service Monday morning.
They are five men and two women, including four from North Bay.
"I'm definitely proud to be in this community," Dale Valade, who's a graduate of West Ferris Secondary School.
"The part I like about the job is being involved in the community. Being able to talk to different community members every day is different and every situation is different."
Police Chief Scott Tod said he's excited about the new hires and said their well-rounded backgrounds will go a long way.
"What excites me is their wisdom and experiences that they do have without being in policing," said Tod.
"What they bring to us from education, their own personal lives and the volunteering they've done in their community."
"It's also an opportunity for renewal," he continued.
"Young members come in and they get a chance to tell us maybe how we can change things. There's no small voice, among them they all have the same voice as any other member of our police service."
On top of the seven new hires, three officers from other forces also joined the North Bay Police Service Tuesday.
-
