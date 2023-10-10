North Bay police take aim at shopping cart theft

Shopping cart theft has become a major issue in North Bay, the North Bay Police Service said Tuesday.

“The North Bay Police Service has heard from local businesses that there is an ongoing issue of the theft of shopping carts,” police said in a news release Tuesday.

“Shopping cart thefts can cost local businesses thousands of dollars over the course of a year, with a single shopping cart costing several hundred dollars.”

In the last several months, police have worked with local businesses to locate and return several stolen shopping carts.

“In order to combat the theft of shopping carts, the North Bay Police Service is working closely with local businesses to get information about shopping cart thefts when they happen,” police said.

“Members of the North Bay Police Service are acting with discretion and within their authority as police officers to return stolen property to its rightful owner and hold those who steal shopping carts accountable.”

Anyone in possession of stolen shopping carts could be charged with possession of stolen property and theft under $5,000.

“(Police) also remind business owners who purchase shopping carts second-hand to ensure that the seller is the cart’s rightful owner,” police said.

“If you are buying stolen shopping carts, you could put yourself at risk of a criminal charge.”

“The theft of shopping carts is a serious financial hit against businesses in our community,” Jeff Warner, inspector of operations, said in the release.

“The members of the North Bay Police Service have an obligation to our local business community to do our part to combat the ongoing issue of shopping cart thefts. Of course, we also recognize that in many instances individuals suffering from homelessness may be in possession of these stolen carts.”

Police are using their discretion when deciding whether to charge a vulnerable person with stealing a cart.

“However, theft is theft, and we would not accept someone stealing $300 from the till of a business. We shouldn’t accept the theft of a $300 piece of property,” police said.

“Our officers will use their discretion and address specific circumstances appropriately. There are many support services within our community that can provide individuals with supports that do not come at the expense of our local businesses.”