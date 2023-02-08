North Bay police warn of bear sighting near school

Spring is more than five weeks away, but some bears are already coming out of hibernation after one was spotted near a North Bay high school.

North Bay police issued a warning on Wednesday that a bear was seen in the area of Harris Drive and West Ferris Secondary School.

"The North Bay Police Service will be working with the Ministry of Natural Resources to investigate," police said in a news release.

"Members of the public should practise caution and be aware of their surroundings in the area. If there is an immediate threat call 911."

The city said to prevent attracting bears to your property, residents should to remove any items a bear might consider a potential food source.

Trained staff are available to help determine appropriate responses to bears 24 hours a day at 1-866-514-2327.

Find more information on preventing bear encounters on the Ontario Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry website.