North Bay pool players head to Canadian Amateur Championships

A four-person pool team from North Bay is hoping to keep its winning streak going on the national stage.

After winning a big tournament in Ottawa last weekend, three of the four members of the team head to Toronto this weekend to compete in the Canadian Amateur Championships.

"This is huge -- it's been on my bucket list for 25 years," said member Bob Thibodeau.

"To be accepted, the three of us, to represent Ontario, but most importantly Partners Billiards & Bowling … it's going to be a huge event."

About 90 players from Ontario are in the tournament and close to 15 are from the north.

"It's a game that's getting known more, as other people are catching on to what's going on here at Partners," said Thibodeau.

"Also, out of town, it's getting bigger. Out-of-town events help with that and big tournaments happen out of town."

This weekend's competition will be tough but the players say they are ready.

"It's a race to seven for eight ball, and a race to seven for nine ball, that's what we're up against," said Thibodeau.

"It's going to be a very exciting tournament and lots of fun. Win or lose, it's about the experience."