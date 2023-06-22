North Bay Pride unveils events for September festival

North Bay Pride has announced events for its annual festival happening Sept. 13-17.

The festival includes a flag raising, Ontario Drag Contest finals, Trans March, the Pride Parade and a free concert.

All provincial and federal party leaders have also been invited to roundtable discussions on the rise of hate and how to move forward.

There is no room for hate, said North Bay Pride communications director Jason Maclennan, who told CTV News those who spread hate aren’t welcome.

“We’re all working together to find that safer space so that people can come and enjoy themselves,” he said.

“We don’t need hate, there’s enough of that going on around the world we don’t need … For those who say everything is all good in the community and that everyone has equal rights, come live in our shoes.”

Gateway City Brewery has also brought back Real Love – Golden Lager, with some proceeds going to North Bay Pride.