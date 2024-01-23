North Bay raid nets $18K in drugs, 10 arrested
Police raided a home in North Bay on Monday, seized nearly $18,000 in drugs and arrested 10 of the 19 people they found inside.
As part of an ongoing drug trafficking investigation, North Bay Police Service raided a home on Douglas Street on Jan. 22, a news release said.
Five of the suspects – all from North Bay -- were charged with drug trafficking and weapons offences, while four were arrested on outstanding warrants and one man was charged for giving a fake name.
"In total, searches by police resulted in the seizure of:
- Approximately 79.5 grams of suspected cocaine
- Approximately 69.3 grams of suspected crystal methamphetamine
- Approximately 7.1 grams of suspected fentanyl
- 199 pills of suspected hydromorphone
- 144 pills of suspected methamphetamine
- 75 pills of suspected clonazepam
- 60 pills of suspected Percocet
- 13 pills of suspected oxycodone
- 13 pills of suspected diazepam
- $1,271 in Canadian currency
- $40 in U.S. currency
- A flick knife
- Brass knuckles
- Six Rounds of .22 ammunition"
A 36-year-old male and a 30-year-old female are each facing nine counts of drug trafficking. They are being held in custody pending a bail hearing.
Two men, one 32 and the other 42, are both charged with having a prohibited weapon, among other things and are also being held in custody pending a bail hearing.
A 30-year-old man charged with having a Schedule 1 substance was released.