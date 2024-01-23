North Bay raid nets $18K in drugs, 10 arrested

Police raided a home in North Bay on Monday, seized nearly $18,000 in drugs and arrested 10 of the 19 people they found inside.

As part of an ongoing drug trafficking investigation, North Bay Police Service raided a home on Douglas Street on Jan. 22, a news release said.

Five of the suspects – all from North Bay -- were charged with drug trafficking and weapons offences, while four were arrested on outstanding warrants and one man was charged for giving a fake name.

"In total, searches by police resulted in the seizure of:

Approximately 79.5 grams of suspected cocaine

Approximately 69.3 grams of suspected crystal methamphetamine

Approximately 7.1 grams of suspected fentanyl

199 pills of suspected hydromorphone

144 pills of suspected methamphetamine

75 pills of suspected clonazepam

60 pills of suspected Percocet

13 pills of suspected oxycodone

13 pills of suspected diazepam

$1,271 in Canadian currency

$40 in U.S. currency

A flick knife

Brass knuckles

Six Rounds of .22 ammunition"

A 36-year-old male and a 30-year-old female are each facing nine counts of drug trafficking. They are being held in custody pending a bail hearing.

Two men, one 32 and the other 42, are both charged with having a prohibited weapon, among other things and are also being held in custody pending a bail hearing.

A 30-year-old man charged with having a Schedule 1 substance was released.