North Bay receives more than $2M from the province
The province is providing more than $2 million in a series of projects designed to enhance life in North Bay.
More than $800,000 will go to building a new all-wheels skate Park for BMX bikes, skateboards and other related activities.
And close to $700,000 will be used to update Main Street in North Bay's downtown. It includes landscaping fixing sidewalks and installing lighting systems for the film industry to use.
"These projects have been planned for some time," said Ian Kilgour, the city’s director of community growth and development.
“They bring more people downtown at the end of the day. (If) more people are brought downtown, (it) will benefit the business. Everything is related to growth and economic development. By bringing all these attractions downtown, that will then support the retail industry.”
A boat-themed playground will also be built downtown with the new provincial money.
