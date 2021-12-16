North Bay Regional Health Centre gets MRI system upgraded

The MRI system at the North Bay Regional Health Centre received a significant facelift after seeing upgrades to its system.

"Our very first MRI was installed in 2011 and we got our first 10 years out of it. It was new to the region," said Steve Touliopoulos, the hospital diagnostic imaging manager.

Senior physicians said it was time to update the system.

The $1.7 million project started in late August and is funded by the community. A North Bay couple, Max and Lorraine Shapiro, accelerated the fundraising momentum with a $500,000 donation.

"My family and I know first hand how important our hospital is to the health of our community," said Max Shapiro.

"We are honoured to support this important project that will ensure patients can receive scans, close to home. It is our way of giving back to a community that has been so good to us."

The upgraded MRI has been in service for a few weeks and is ready to ramp up its service.

"The first couple of weeks of operation, we were scanning patients and ensuring that it was calibrated and producing the highest quality images," Touliopoulos said.

Each year, the North Bay hospital provides thousands of patients with MRI scans.

Some of the special features of the MRI means the health centre often receives patient referrals from beyond the hospital’s catchment area, the furthest being Moose Factory.

Dr. Jeff Hodge, the hospital’s chief of radiology, said medical equipment requires upgrades just like everyday cell phones and computers.

"That’s the name of the game in this business. To accurately and timely make the diagnosis, whether that’s staging cancer or having the correct operation,” Hodge said.

"It’s like getting a new iPhone, and it will allow our patients to have top-level imaging here in North Bay."

So far, $850,000 has been raised and the hospital foundation will continue to look at securing community support to offset as much of the capital expense as possible.

"We’re so incredibly grateful our community has supported this project through donations large and small," North Bay Regional Health Centre Foundation President and CEO Tammy Morison said.

The MRI has an extra-wide bore and table that can support patients up to 550 pounds.