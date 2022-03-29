North Bay Regional Health Centre launches ‘SeamlessMD’

Patients who have undergone hip or knee surgery, as well as bowel or hysterectomy surgery, at North Bay Regional Health Centre are eligible to sign up for Seamless MD.

It’s an online medical app that allows patients to access their medical needs and has 24-hour access to a registered nurse.

So far, more than 200 patients are using SeamlessMD.

“We are getting a lot of positive feedback from patients who are really interacting with our registered nurse who is monitoring the dashboard in the post-operative phase,” said Chantal Gagne, the hospital's director of surgery and inpatient surgeries.

“So far it has allowed us to offer quick intervention when patients had concerns and their care needed to be escalated.”

The creator of SeamlessMD told CTV News the app has really taken off across the north. Now that North Bay is using SeamlessMD, all major hospitals in the region use the app.

“Patients in North Bay have said it helps remind them when to start and stop their medications, when to do their exercises, they feel safer knowing they’re being monitored at home during the recovery and they love the fact that all this education is now at their fingertips,” said SeamlessMD co-founder and CEO Joshua Liu.

Hospital staff also said SeamlessMD should lead to fewer people accessing the ER.