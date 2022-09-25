North Bay Regional Health Centre Walk/Run raises over $100,000

Nearly 400 people lined up at the starting line Sunday morning at the North Bay Regional Health Centre (NBRHC) to participate in the 16th annual Run/Walk."We've all had to use the hospital at some time or another, it's a really important resource," one runner told CTV News.

"We're thinking cancer care close to home, there's a whole wack of reasons that we need to be out here and having fun and look at all the people who showed up."

This years funds are going towards updating hospital equipment that will advance surgeries done in North Bay.

"This year we're focusing on the minimal invasive surgical equipment. So, that equipment at our hospital in 12 years old nearing its end of life," Tammy Morison, President and CEO of the North Bay Regional Health Centre Foundation, said.

"If you think about what the equipment does it allows surgeons to see inside the body when they're performing laparoscopic surgery, so it's really important.”

The equipment costs close to $1 million, said Morison adding that the hospital is about half way to hitting that goal.

Morison also told CTV News that events and community generosity go a long way.

The government doesn't fund medical equipment, Morison said; it's a partnership between the government, our hospital and our community.

"Our community support really means we can have an advanced level of care," Morison added.

"We have good health care, but it helps us take it to great or exceptional and sometimes even transformational. Community support is absolutely important."

Morison said the new equipment will start to be purchased in the next few months.

This year’s walk raised more than $103,088.Since the inception of Our Hospital Walk/Run in 2006, it has raised more than $1.5M in support of the NBRHC.

Race results and more information about the event are available on its website.