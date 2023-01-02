North Bay resident charged with threatening police officer

A 54-year-old from North Bay is facing several charges after allegedly sending threatening correspondence to a member of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP), police say.

On Dec. 29, OPP officers from the North Bay detachment executed an arrest warrant at an apartment on Mountainview Drive following a joint investigation by OPP’s crime unit, Tactics and Rescue Unit, Emergency Response Team, Community Street Crime Unit and the Regional Support Team.

“During the month of December 2022, the police officer received correspondence from the person that was threatening, vulgar and rude in nature,” said the OPP, in a news release Friday.

From Dec. 14-22, the accused sent 53 emails to the OPP officer.

“(The emails) were meant to instill fear,” police said.

The officer in receipt of the correspondence had dealt with the accused in a prior criminal harassment investigation where charges were laid.

The accused was released on bail with conditions that were violated.

Following the arrest, the 54-year-old was charged with criminal harassment, uttering threats to cause death or bodily harm and failure to comply with a release order and was held for a bail hearing.

None of the allegations has been proven in court.