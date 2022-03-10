North Bay residents seek cheaper gas out of town

The surge of gas prices has also meant a surge of business for Indigenous-run gas stations near North Bay, as more and more people want gas for a cheaper price.

"This place is very busy all the time," said Shawn McLeod, who works at Necessities on Highway 17 in North Bay.

"There’s line ups here that go right up to the road, sometimes on the highway there, it’s been crazy busy."

People who spoke with CTV News said the drive is worth it to save a significant amount of money.

"It’s worth the drive, there’s roughly $15 savings filling up over here," said one man as his SUV was being filled up with gas.

"I drove an hour to get gas. It’s much cheaper. It’s like $2 or something like that at home," said one woman filling up.

Some people said they’re now worried about what prices may look like in the future and are considering their options.

"It’s crazy that it’s that much money, but definitely, maybe looking into getting maybe an electric car in the future," said another woman filling up her car.

"It’s gas that’s more in line with what the prices should be," said another man filling his truck.

"It’s certainly an incentive for the hybrid and the electric."