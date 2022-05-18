North Bay roofer hopes to win a worldwide contest

Michelle Mulder, the co-owner of ‘Nailed it Roofing’ in North Bay, is nominated for 'Female Roofer of the Year.'

Mulder was nominated for female roofer of the year through a contest sponsored by Beacon Building Products, one of the largest distributors of commercial and residential roofing products in North America.,

It’s something Mulder never thought would happen. She's also just as surprised that she's in the final five of the contest, after more than 650 people were nominated.

"I was honestly shocked that I was in the top five and the only Canadian in the finals," said Mulder.

"It's really exciting, and I'm honoured just to represent females in general and Canadian roofers."

Mulder and her husband have owned the company for seven years, and it was her spouse, Sam, who nominated her for the contest.

"I read what it was all about and I thought she was perfect for it. She is, she works hard, up in the morning works late at night," said Sam Mulder.

"She's all about females in the trades, she supports other females and I'm glad I can support her."

Michelle Mulder said there are very talented women in the contest, but it's her work ethic that sets her apart.

"I'm a hands-on owner. I do the owner business side of it as well, and I'm up on the roof and shingling so I'm busy 24/7," she said.

"Something just sparked when I tried it, there was a passion there. I just love being outside and being active," said Michelle Mulder

She's also hoping this experience will inspire other females to enter the trades world.

"I'm always trying to inspire other females, even if it's any trade. It's an awesome occupation to have, it's great money and I want to be that mentor," said Mulder.

"I've done it with Canadore College, and we've done a couple of skills competitions just to promote it. Because if the women don't see it they don't know it's out there."

Voting for the contest ends June 6th and the winner will be announced June 18.