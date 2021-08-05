North Bay’s airport gets financial from federal government

The North Bay Jack Garland Airport is receiving financial help from Ottawa as the airport begins to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic.

The federal government is chipping in more than $1.1 million, which is non-repayable.

"We're starting to see a return of passengers and growth,” said airport manager Jack Santerre. “Bearskin Airlines continued their services through the pandemic."

To help mitigate financial strain brought on by the pandemic, the federal government is supporting airport operations for one year. This will save 11 jobs.

"The regional air transportation has really taken a hit because we've asked people to stay sheltered in place,” said Sault Ste. Marie Liberal MP Terry Sheehan. “We've asked people to remain at home."

Over the last 16 months, the airport estimates it lost $1.5 million. Flights are down more than 50 per cent while passenger traffic is down 80 per cent.

"During that period, the airport stayed open. With the help of the city and various government initiatives, we were able to provide service for freight, air ambulance, police and military aircraft," said Santerre.

Last summer, after Air Canada pulled out, city council approved a $600,000 bailout to save the airport. North Bay Mayor Al McDonald says losing the airport would have been a catastrophe for the business community.

"We have 500 individuals in the aviation business up at our airport industrial park and that doesn't include the 65 mining companies in the City of North Bay that fly in and out," he said.

Air Canada has since returned. The airline operates one flight a day. It will return to two flights a day in September. But, Santerre said it could take up to a few years for the airport to fully recover.

"Every study that I’ve read, says it'll take between two and five years for the airport and industry to return," he said.

Santerre said the pre-pandemic years saw passenger growth of two to three per cent each year, and he expects that trend to continue when life returns to a more normal state.