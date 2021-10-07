North Bay’s Capitol Centre gets funds to complete emergency repairs

Some emergency repairs are needed at The Capitol Centre in North Bay. The concert and performing arts venue has to fix and weatherproof a part of the building. City council providing more than $150,000 to help.

The repairs are needed at the theatre’s west wall parapet.

“This building is over 90 years old and maintenance and upkeep is always at the forefront,” said interim executive director Dan Misturada.

There are fears that if it’s not replaced, ice and snow buildup during winter would slide off the roof endangering anyone walking or driving underneath the alley.

“Right now there’s a temporary measure of a membrane that’s making sure we’re waterproof. But making through a winter with wind and snow buildup, it could lead to further damage,” said Misturada.

The Capitol Centre’s board of directors asked city council for help. Council unanimously approved funding up to $158,000 for emergency repairs.

“A 2020 building assessment identified the parapet wall as an issue,” said city councillor Johanne Brousseau. “The board just didn’t think it was going to develop as fast as it did. It was an issue that did arise in January. The Capitol Centre assists us for having all types of culture and arts programs.”

The construction will not interrupt the fall and winter shows, which start Oct. 16. A star-studded lineup is scheduled as the theatre, hit hard by the pandemic, looks to recover.

“We have programming right through to Christmas. We’ve got artists like Steven Page, David Wilcox, Susan Aglukark all coming up,” said Misturada “This repair is coming at the perfect time so the work will be ongoing as the shows are happening.”

Construction replacement is set to be completed sometime in mid-December.