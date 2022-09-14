North Bay's Cory Marks continues to expand in the music and acting industry
North Bay's homegrown country and rock singer Cory Marks has a new song coming out Friday.
It's called 'Burn it Up' and it's his first single release in more than a year.
"Burn It Up is a rock song that really pertains to me, I'm ready to get out there and burn it up," said Marks.
"It's to give those listeners hope and to know there's light at the end of the tunnel with everything everyone has been through the last give or take three years ... So, it's really just about keeping your head above water."
The new single will also be in a movie called 'The Retaliators' that premieres in North Bay this week. Marks has a small role in the film, as well.
"I always thought it would be exciting even though this is a very small role," he said.
"But the producer wants to work on a bigger role with me on the next one so I'm really excited about this … acting and music and tying it all together."
Marks will head out on the road touring many U.S. cities starting in November when he joins Five Finger Death Punch and Brantley Gilbert.
