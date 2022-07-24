North Bay's Davedi Club hosts 4th annual family fun pinic

Families gathered at the Davedi Club on Airport Road in North Bay Sunday afternoon for the 4th annual family picnic.

Open to members and the public, a live band was on hand as well as bouncy castles and face painting for the children.

Organizers told CTV News it's important for the Davedi Club to bring people together and the picnic is another way of doing that.

"It's a get together, bring people together. It's been a long two years, with people staying home due to covid," Domenic Moratore, a past president at the Davedi Club.

Moratore adds that today’s event was made even more special as the club turns 70 this year.

"This year we decided to open it up again, the weathers holding off. So we're hoping that people came out to socialize a bit again."