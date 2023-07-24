North Bay's Gateway City Brewery expands

Gateway City Brewery has been in operation for five years.

Since opening, the local brewery has been operating out of a 5,000-square-foot facility.

Now, the North Bay company has opened its brand new 15,000-square-foot building.

“It allows us to bring more people in through our doors, allow us to do more events,” said co-owner Jeff Hodge.

“Not just brewing beer, but also non-alcoholic beverages. Seeing Gateway City Brewery turning into Gateway City Beverages, more of that kind of expanding.”

The growth and new location was made possible through funding from the federal government.

Gateway City Brewery received a loan worth more than $500,000.

“What we’re looking at successful businesses,” said Nipissing Timiskaming MP Anthony Rota.

“When we look at successful businesses, they hire more people, they expand their businesses and what ends up happening is they improve the well-being of everyone in the community.”

The money will allow the brewery to adapt in a lot of areas.

“The major part of this investment is going towards our own canning line,” said Hodge.

“It’s an advanced state-of-the-art canning line that will allow us to can on our schedule and will allow us to expand our product line. Through a different type of technique called counter pressure filling we are able to perform higher carbonated beverages outside of beer.”