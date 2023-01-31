iHeartRadio

North Bay's iconic gateway arch undergoing facelift


If you noticed North Bay's iconic gateway arch is missing, there's no cause for alarm.

The famous landmark was removed from Lee Park on Monday for maintenance.

The sign was taken down by Gateway Signs and & Service for minor work and a fresh coat of paint.

The City of North Bay expects the arch will be hung back up once the work is complete in three to four weeks.

