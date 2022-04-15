North Bay's latest big lottery winner

A 67-year-old North Bay woman has won $100,000 in a recent Max lottery draw, Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation says.

Sherry Forsman is a 67-year-old mother of four and grandmother of six who earned the six-figure prize by matching the last six of seven Encore numbers in the exact order in the March 22 draw, OLG said in a news release.

"It’s still surreal. I told my husband and daughters – they were all very excited," she told OLG in a news release.

Forsman told OLG she plans to use the money to take a vacation and share some with her daughters.

She bought her winning ticket locally at the MacEwen gas station on Seymour Street.