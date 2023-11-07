North Bay’s new addictions treatment centre delayed for a third time

The opening of a new addiction treatment centre in North Bay has been delayed again, the third time since early 2022.

Construction continues at the future site of the Northern Ontario Addiction Treatment Centre of Excellence, located at the former Farquhar Chrysler Dealership on Lakeshore Drive.

But it’s at a snail’s pace.

“The need is so tremendous. I, unfortunately, don’t think we’ll always have enough beds,” said the clinic’s future director Wendy Prieur.

In February 2022, the Ontario government pledged $6.84 million to get it up and running by that July. But there have been several snags and issues with the supply chain that slowed it down.

The opening was pushed back a year to summer 2023. But then further complications arose and now it won’t be ready until January 2024.

Prieur, Nipissing MPP Vic Fedeli and Ontario’s Associate Minister of Mental Health and Addictions Michael Tibollo toured the constriction site Tuesday morning to give an update on the redevelopment.

Tibollo is expressing his frustrations, acknowledging people need help right away.

“There’s been a 17-month delay. I don’t sleep at night, not because of what I know we have to do, but how long it’s taking to get things done, said Tibollo.

“We have to meet the requirements. It takes time to get building permits.”

The clinic will have 53 addictions treatment beds to address the ongoing mental health and addictions crisis. It consists of 24 addictions treatment beds, nine withdrawal service beds and 20 supportive beds.

“Of course North Bay residents would have priority,” said Prieur.

“I think people work best close to home. But this project, the way it was designed is for northern Ontario.”

Canadore College will take lead on the centre and will work to train the staff.

HANDS-ON EXPERIENCE

“It is well known that treatment and support work best when they are delivered close to home. The Northern Ontario Addiction Treatment Centre of Excellence will address this truth while at the same time reducing wait times in emergency departments and hospitals across the North,” said college president and CEO George Burton.

Students will also get hands-on experience during placement working alongside an addictions therapist.

“Or they’d be working alongside the nursing staff depending on what classes they’d be coming from,” said Prieur.

Clients can refer themselves to the centre or they can be referred by a medical professional or community partner for treatment. All clients must go through a medical assessment process to be admitted.

Clients who are admitted to the addiction treatment centre are not required to pay. When a client enters, they will be assessed by a doctor to determine their treatment needs.

In total there will be a team of 22 staff members.

“We all have the bottom line goal of getting these doors open,” said Tibollo.

Once complete, the clinic will offer 24/7 nursing care, on-site primary care, and wraparound mental health supports. Care will be tailored based on client needs.