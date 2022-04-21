North Bay's new casino already exceeding expectations

A month after the North Bay Cascades Casino opened its doors to the public, officials say they have seen an overwhelming amount of support from customers coming through the doors.

On Thursday, Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corp. (OLG) officials and other delegates visited the Pinewood Park Drive facility to hold an official grand opening and give an update on the first month in business.

"Visitation has exceeded our wildest dreams," said Gateway Casinos spokesman Rob Mitchell.

"We're drawing people from all over the place. There's a great curiosity factor in a new casino. We're starting to establish our regulars."

Each day since its soft opening on March 9, the slots have been at full capacity with unique high rollers and card dealers travelling province-wide to try and hit the jackpot.

OLG officials presented the City of North Bay with a cheque for $111,000, representing the city's share of revenue generated from March 9-31.

More money will be shared with the city on a quarterly basis under a municipal contribution agreement.

"At the base, they make 5.25 per cent on the first $65 million made and from there it graduates," said OLG spokesperson Tony Bitonti.

The city can use the money for any kind of infrastructure project or for economic development.

"We're anticipating receiving between $1 million and $2 million each and every year," said North Bay Mayor Al McDonald.

"So what we're going to do is put the money into a reserve and the next council will set the policy on how they want to invest the money moving forward."

Among the guests were Sudbury Ward 11 Coun. Bill Leduc and Kingsway Entertainment District developer Dario Zulich to tour the facility.

The pair have been advocating for a casino in Greater Sudbury.

"With all the information I've received here today, I'll be going back to council and showing our councillors and residents of Sudbury exactly what we're missing," said Leduc.

Sudbury's casino plans have been in the works since 2018, but, they have been delayed by numerous legal appeals.

"You need investment and jobs. That's what this is doing for North Bay. In the first two weeks it's made over $100,000 for the City of North Bay," said Zulich. "It's unbelievable and I can't wait for Sudbury's. Sudbury will not regret this."

The $41 million facility features 300 slots, six live tables and 10 virtual tables. It created 200 new jobs.