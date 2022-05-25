North Bay’s outdoor Farmers’ Market open for summer season

It’s a sign that summer is on the horizon. Farmers’ markets are opening in cities and towns across the north.

In its 20th year, the North Bay Farmers’ Market began its season Saturday, but also has a mid-week market open Wednesdays.

"We love our farmers’ market. The people in our area, you know they support local. We have gained so many friends and market family," said vendor Tara De Haan of De Haan Family Farms.

Most shoppers are local, but, Donovan Daniel, the market’s vice-chair, said tourists in the area often stop at the market.

"The reality is that it is the customers that make this possible. Of course many of the customers have been coming to the market for several years," said Daniel.

Daniel said many vendors reported record sales on the first day, held Victoria Day.

“It certainly gives us a lot of encouragement for the upcoming season,” he said. “We had great weather to start and today we're having another great day."

The market has grown significantly over the years. Daniel estimates there are about 100 members and vendors this season and they’re not just selling food, but also locally made crafts and entertainment, as well.

The start of the season has brought some unpredictable weather and some produce farmers have been forced to make adjustments to get their vegetables and plants to market.

"A few weeks ago I was concerned about drought and last night I was covering up because of frost," Daniel said.

"In another week, we might have too much rain. Farmers are resilient."

The summer market will be open until Oct. 8. The market is open 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the corner of Oak and Ferguson streets Saturdays and Wednesdays from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.