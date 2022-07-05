North Bay's Rotary Club supports First Nations children

Members from the Rotary Club of North Bay spent Tuesday afternoon packaging thousands of meals that will be sent to First Nations communities in the north.

The food will feed children who are lacking proper nutrition.

"If you look at the cost right now of delivering food up to the northern more remote areas, just the cost of it and the inability to get it most of the time," said Grace Doiron, president of the Rotary Club of North Bay.

"So that's why it's important we do this."

The meals include a protein, vegetables, rice and more than 20 vitamins and minerals.

Close to 15,000 packaged meals will be sent up north this month.

"The children, when they do receive it, they love it," said Doiron.

"It is something they enjoy. It has flavour and it's good for them. So it means them having a meal."