North Bay's Run for the Cure returns

North Bay Police along with the region's Ontario Provincials Police, paramedics, MTO and North Bay Fire, kicked off their fundraising initiatives for this years CIBC'S Run for the Cure.

"I think it's really important that not just the police service, but all the other police services, emergency services and Ministry of Transportation we all support something that benefits something in our community in regards to cancer research and cancer treatment," said North Bay Police Chief Scott Tod.

"Cancer touches every family, every community, and to be apart of the ability to raise funds for research for those affected in our community is important," he added.

This year, the local goal is to raise $50,000.

"In our 17 years we have raised 1.7 million dollars for breast cancer awareness and education programs," said Melanie Gainforth, from CIBC Run for the Cure.

"We're catching it sooner, we are more aware. We're taking better care of ourselves."

"In the 1980's a breast cancer diagnosis was a death sentence. We've reduced the mortality rate by 45%."

The Run for the Cure is on Oct. 2.