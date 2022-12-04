North Bay's second Souls for Souls campaign is underway

North Bay’s Compassionate Committee for the Homeless is in the midst of its second annual Soles for Souls campaign.

The organization is collecting warm winter gear for those in need.

Organizers tell CTV News the donations keep rolling in as the North Bay community continues to donate to the campaign.

"We are collecting donated hats, mitts, gloves, scarves and warm socks and monetary donations to purchase winter foot wear for the homeless in North Bay," said Leah Pierce with the Compassionate Committee for the Homeless.

Volunteers with the campaign said, in this second year, the need is still there as we head in to the cold winter months.

"Just going downtown, and being around town I think everyone has noticed even just around town there are many more people in distress,” Nancy Kilgour, also with the committee said.

“We thought why are there so many and what can we do to help."

On top of collecting and donating warm winter apparel, the committee has also been working with multiple front-line organizations to further support those in need.

"We had to do research at first because we had to understand why people are homeless and then how can we help,” added Pierce.

“Then we thought, if we needed to do the research, I'm sure other people in the community need that as well. So, who better to provide that information than the front line organizations who conduct that out-reach to the homeless each day.”

She said the collected warm winter items will be given to the North Bay branch of Canadian Mental Health Association, District of Nipissing Social Services Administration Board, the AIDS Committee of North Bay & Area and to True Self, who will then distribute the items to those in need.

For more information on the campaign, visit the committee's Facebook page.